Tony Gonzalez, all-time Chiefs and NFL great, takes next step in Hall of Fame process

By Blair Kerkhoff

November 20, 2018 08:45 PM

Take a look back on the record-setting career of former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez, who will be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates has been cut from 103 to 25, and it includes former Chiefs star tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is one of three first-year eligible players to have reached this point in the process, joining cornerback Champ Bailey and safety Ed Reed.

The only other player on the list with Chiefs experience is cornerback Ty Law, who spent most of his career with the Patriots. Law was with the Chiefs in 2009.

Gonzalez was one of the game’s most productive players. He ranks second in NFL history with 1,325 receptions and is the Chiefs’ career record holder for receptions (916) and receiving yards (10.940).

The next step in the process occurs on Jan. 3, when the semifinals are trimmed to 15 modern-era finalists.

That list increased to 18 finalists with the inclusion of recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s contributors and senior committees. This group includes senior finalist Johnny Robinson, a star safety for the Chiefs whose career ended in 1971.

This group — Robinson, Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and Cowboys personnel director Gil Brandt — will be voted on separately, and like all finalists must receive 80 percent positive vote from the full selection committee on Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl.

