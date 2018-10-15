Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt says the team will fight until the scoreboard says zero
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt says Chiefs never think they’re out of a game, and that they will keep fighting until the scoreboard says zero after a 43-40 loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in Sunday's October 14, 2018 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. He still believes in himself and the team.
The Kansas City Chiefs warmed up before the start of Sunday night's football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes warmed up in his sparkling shoes.
Kansas City Chiefs Dee Ford is one of three Chiefs that received fines for infractions during Sunday's October 7, 2018 football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chris Jones and Kareem Hunt also received fines from actions during the game.
After being released at the end of the preseason, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo returned this week in time to play the New England Patriots. Zombo says he kept in contact with the Chiefs and maintained his conditioning.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford feels like he's still knocking the rust off, despite the numbers saying he's doing well. "Me and Justin play different tackles, depending on what they can and can't do," Ford said.
Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has the attributes to be a good coach some day, according to head coach Andy Reid. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub likes having Sherman on special teams, because he's a leader for the team.
Tight ends, like Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and New Englands Patriots Rob Gronkowski, can be problems for opposing defenses. This weekend two of the best tight ends in the league will be on the field when the Chiefs travel to New England.
