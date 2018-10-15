Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: ‘You gotta love the way the team fought’

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says you have to love the way the team, the Chiefs, fought during a 43-40 loss to Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Mahomes sparkles as Chiefs warm up for Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs warmed up before the start of Sunday night's football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes warmed up in his sparkling shoes.

