Chris Jones, Dee Ford, Kareem Hunt receive NFL fines for infractions vs. Jaguars

A pair of Chiefs defensive players, lineman Chris Jones and outside linebacker Dee Ford, were each fined $10,026 by the NFL for infractions committed in last week’s home victory over Jacksonville.
Running back Kareem Hunt also was fined the same amount for head butting a Jaguars player in the game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and NFL.com.
Jones was ejected from the game late in the third quarter when he punched a Jaguars player while both were on the ground after a Jacksonville extra point.
Ford received penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting during the game.
“I was so emotional the whole game, everything happened so fast,” said Ford, when asked about the incident. “But you have to keep it respectful.”
The fines bring to four the number assessed to Chiefs players this season. Hunt was fined $26,739 for impermissible use of his helmet as he barreled over a Denver Broncos defender in the triumph at Denver two weeks ago.
Fine amounts are predetermined by the NFL.
The Chiefs meet the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday Night Football.
