Showtime goes prime time: The great Patrick Mahomes nickname debate

Patrick Mahomes is a once-in-a-generation talent, a player with a skill-set so unique that coaches and analysts struggle to find accurate comparisons.

His nickname, though, doesn’t have the same gravitas.

“I like Showtime,” Mahomes told Chiefs team reporter BJ Kissel during the final preseason game. “It’s what I had growing up, so we’ll stick with that one.”

Showtime feels too blah. Too easy.

And it’s been done before: by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Lakers and by Lions WR Golden Tate, just to name a few.

In a Wikipedia entry for “Showtime,” in fact, there’s an entire subhead of sports-persons with the nickname.

Mahomes isn’t listed.

Tate took issue with the nickname back in August, and after the Chiefs’ first prime-time appearance in Denver, so did many on social media. With Mahomes playing in prime-time again, the nickname debate is sure to be reignited Sunday.

Not sure why the MNF crew kept pushing that stupid "showtime" nickname when "Sherlock Mahomes" (because he always figures it out) was just sitting right there... — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 3, 2018

Calling Patrick Mahomes “Showtime” is the Axe Body Spray of nicknames. Make it stop. — Robin Carlin (@robincarlin) October 2, 2018

Patrick Mahomes Nicknames Ranked



1. Launch Codes Mahomes

2. Cheat Codes Mahomes

3. Take Mahomes, Country Road

4. The Cannon

5. The Golden Boy

6. Post Mahomes

7. Mahomie

.

.

.

161. Showtime — Bryndon Minter (@BryndonMinter) October 2, 2018

better nicknames for Mahomes than “Showtime”:

Patty Wagon

Don’t Pat Me

Me, Myself and Mahomes

Honey I’m Mahomes



(all of these are terrible and I am so sorry) — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 2, 2018

“Cheat Code” works for Mahomes especially because he obsesses over video games. Let’s roll with it. — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) October 12, 2018

Even former NFL coach and Sunday Night Football analyst Tony Dungy isn’t the biggest fan.

“I’m not a big nickname guy,” he said. “What I’ve been more impressed with Patrick is as a young player, who only had one start before, being able to process everything in this offense. The numbers, the volume of stuff that they do is just unbelievable to me for basically a rookie, a second-year player.

“I think he’s been phenomenal with the mental aspect of the game. I think Showtime doesn’t do all the justice to how good this young man is mentally.”

But Dungy’s SNF teammate Cris Collinsworth doesn’t mind it.

“When I think of “Showtime,” I think of the Lakers and 94-point basketball game and flying up and down the field,” Collinsworth said. “I think it’s a little bit justified.”

Around Arrowhead, Mahomes’ nickname is much more well-received.

A giant Showtime sign illuminated in Christmas lights greeted fans as they pulled into one of the stadium parking lots last week.

Maybe the Showtime nickname is catching on after all



You can’t see it from the picture, but the sign was rimmed in red and yellow lights pic.twitter.com/jKj9zMQj9e — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 7, 2018

And to Mahomes’ teammates, the Showtime moniker fits pretty well.

“I think it fits him,” wide receiver Sammy Watkins said. “During practice he might look normal and chill and kind of just calm and then in the game, he’s a showtime guy, go out there throwing two and three touchdowns and being a leader. That’s what we look forward to.”

Added punter Dustin Colquitt, “(If) Showtime ends up being the name, I think it’s fitting. He really enjoys just giving guys the ball, extending plays with his legs, obviously. When you can make all the plays like that, it’s fun to watch. It’s very much Showtime.”

But just because Mahomes has an official nickname doesn’t mean his teammates (and coaches) haven’t given him a few others.

“I’m going to stick with Coach (Andy Reid): Froggy,” Watkins said. “I think that fits him. His voice. I’m going to stick with that name.”

Practice squad quarterback Chase Litton and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas gave Mahomes another one: Patty Melt.

“We were joking around one time — he was talking in the huddle and De’Anthony said it and I just took it and ran with it,” Litton said. “I’ll give the credit to him.

“Probably not his favorite. Probably not his favorite. But who cares, it’s funny.”

Other teammates have given him other nicknames, like Patty Cakes and St. Patty.

And it’s no wonder there’s so many nicknames out there. Back in May, Mahomes sent a Tweet asking for one.

I’m trying to get a cool nickname like these guys... https://t.co/AfrJwDlCdO — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) May 8, 2018

With at least five nationally televised prime-time games left on the schedule, don’t expect the debate around his nickname(s) to slow down anytime soon.