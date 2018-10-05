Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Field goal will make difference on rainy day at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game matches the NFL’s top-scoring team against the top-scoring defensive team.

Kickoff: Noon, Arrowhead Stadium





TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 5)/KCFX (101.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 23-20





Who prevails when the NFL’s highest-scoring team meets the best scoring-defense team? Throw in a likely wet field, the Chiefs’ short week, a bit of back-and-forth between Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the interest rises in a game that matches up playoff teams from last season. The Chiefs proved they can come from behind to win last week in Denver. If any AFC defense can slow this offense, though, it’s Jacksonville’s. That will happen, but home field is the difference here. Make it Chiefs by a field goal.