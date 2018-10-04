There’s a new favorite to win the AFC and make the Super Bowl

There’s a new favorite to win the AFC.
The Chiefs have overtaken the New England Patriots as the sports bettors’ choice to win the conference, per Bovada. KC is listed at 3-to-1 to advance to the Super Bowl. The Patriots are slightly behind at 7-to-2.
The Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a win Monday in Denver, their third road win of the season. With a two-game lead on the Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West, they are heavily favored to win the division for a third consecutive season.
Kansas City is listed at 7-to-1 to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Patriots for the second-best odds in football, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs opened the season with 25-to-1 odds to win the championship, a number that has steadily improved each week. The Rams are significant favorites to win the NFC. The Chiefs and Rams play in Mexico City on Nov. 19, a Monday Night Football game.
They are the only two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. But since 2000, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL has won the Super Bowl only once — the 2006 Indianapolis Colts, who started that season 9-0 and beat the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to see his league MVP chances surge. He is the projected winner of the award, listed at 2-to-1. Rams quarterback Jared Goff is second best at 6-to-1.
The Chiefs are favored by 3 points this weekend against Jacksonville at Arrowhead Stadium. They are 3-1 against the spread this season. After covering the spread in the first three weeks of the season — two of them as an underdog — the Chiefs failed to cover a 4 1/2-point line Monday in Denver, winning that game by only four.
The over-under for the Chiefs and Jaguars matchup is 48.5 points. Three of the four games involving the Chiefs have hit the over, with the Chiefs averaging 36.2 points per game and allowing 28.8 per game. But the Jaguars lead the NFL in scoring defense, giving up just 14 points per game.
