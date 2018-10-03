How we got the shot: Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled his way to lead to the team in a 27-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Denver on October 1, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach enjoyed the left handed throw by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but spread the accolades throughout the entire team in Monday's October 1, 2018 win against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and secondary coach Al Harris discuss the defense’s efforts to generate turnovers. They’ve had just one interception and no fumble recoveries (outside of special teams) in three games.