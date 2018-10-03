Dee Ford, Sammy Watkins get back on the field for the Chiefs

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins and outside linebacker Dee Ford were expected to participate in practice on Wednesday, coach Andy Reid said in his weekly news conference.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting running back Leonard Fournette Sunday, and cornerback D.J. Hayden will also miss this weekend’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. Fournette, who rushed for 1,040 yards in 13 games last season as a rookie, is out with a hamstring injury. Hayden will be sidelined by a toe injury.

Watkins and Ford each left Monday night’s win over the Denver Broncos with injuries and did not return. Watkins came out in the first half with a hamstring injury, while Ford exited the game with a groin injury. A groin strain forced Ford to leave the team’s home opener in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers the previous week.

Watkins enters this week with 14 catches for 176 yards and one touchdown as well as three carries for 51 rushing yards. Ford, who had a sack in the first quarter of Monday night’s game, is tied for the team lead with three sacks. He’s also accumulated the second-most quarterback hurries of any edge rusher in the NFL, behind Chicago’s Khalil Mack, according to Pro Football Focus.

SIGN UP

Both Ford and Watkins were present for the brief portion of practice open to the media.

All-Pro safety Eric Berry remains out with the heel issue that has kept him off the field since Aug. 11.