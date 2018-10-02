Chiefs add help to secondary, waive tight end Alex Ellis

The Chiefs made a roster move on Tuesday, signing free-agent defensive back Josh Shaw and waiving tight end Alex Ellis.
Shaw was a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 out of Southern California. He played in 47 games with 14 starts for the Bengals at cornerback and safety over the past three seasons.
He was waived as part of the Bengals’ roster cut to 53 players. He injured his groin during the team’s third preseason game and he and the Bengals reached an injury settlement.
The move gives the Chiefs help in the secondary while they await the return of safety Eric Berry, who has not played this season because of a foot injury.
Ellis was inactive for Monday’s 27-23 victory at Denver. He had appeared in two games this season, getting 10 offensive snaps against the Chargers in the opening game. Ellis was the team’s No. 2 tight end in that game while Demetrius Harris was serving a one-game suspension.
Ellis played one snap the next week against the Steelers.
