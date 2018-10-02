Chiefs’ Monday night thriller against Broncos was a ratings winner

The Chiefs’ 27-23 come from behind victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday was a ratings winner for ESPN.
The game earned a 9.1 overnight rating in metered markets according to Nielsen. That’s the highest rated Monday Night Football game since Dallas-Arizona on Sept. 27. 2017.
It also marked an 8 percent increase from the Chiefs’ victory over Washington in Week 4 last season, also on Monday Night Football.
In Kansas City, the Broncos game delivered a 15.5 rating on ESPN and a 30.3 rating on KMBC (Channel 9) for a combined 45.8 rating in the market.
In Denver, the game drew a 15.8 rating on ESPN and a 36.5 combined rating in the market.
After Kansas City and Denver, who watched Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit? Rounding out the top five markets were Albuquerque-Santa Fe (14.0), Washington, D.C. (12.5) and Norfolk, Va. (12.5).
The Chiefs have four more games scheduled in prime time this season: Sunday, Oct. 14 at New England (NBC), Monday, Nov. 19 vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City (ESPN), Thursday, Dec. 13 vs. the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video) and Sunday, Dec. 23 at Seattle (NBC).
Comments