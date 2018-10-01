Chiefs Monday Night Football warmup for game against Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs warm up at Mile High Stadium before the Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos on October 1, 2018.
By
By

Chiefs

Eric Berry is inactive (yes, again) for Chiefs-Broncos game. So is Tremon Smith

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

October 01, 2018 06:23 PM

DENVER

Yes, Eric Berry (heel) is still inactive.

But there are a few surprises on the Chiefs’ list of inactives for Monday night’s game in Denver.

For the first time all season, rookie cornerback Tremon Smith is inactive. Instead, fellow rookie corner Charvarius Ward is active for the first time in his NFL career. Rookie linebacker Ben Neimann, the University of Iowa product who missed the last two games with a hamstring strain, is also active.

Tight end Alex Ellis is inactive for the first time.

For the Broncos, cornerback Tramaine Brock (thigh) is inactive.

Full list of inactives

Chiefs

S Eric Berry

RB Darrel Williams

CB Tremon Smith

OL Austin Reiter

G Kahlil McKenzie

DT Justin Hamilton

TE Alex Ellis

Broncos

QB Kevin Hogan

CB Tramaine Brock

S Shamarko Thomas

ILB Alexander Johnson

DE DeMarcus Walker

T Elijah Wilkinson

G Sam Jones

