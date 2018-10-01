Eric Berry is inactive (yes, again) for Chiefs-Broncos game. So is Tremon Smith

Yes, Eric Berry (heel) is still inactive.
But there are a few surprises on the Chiefs’ list of inactives for Monday night’s game in Denver.
For the first time all season, rookie cornerback Tremon Smith is inactive. Instead, fellow rookie corner Charvarius Ward is active for the first time in his NFL career. Rookie linebacker Ben Neimann, the University of Iowa product who missed the last two games with a hamstring strain, is also active.
Tight end Alex Ellis is inactive for the first time.
For the Broncos, cornerback Tramaine Brock (thigh) is inactive.
Full list of inactives
Chiefs
S Eric Berry
RB Darrel Williams
CB Tremon Smith
OL Austin Reiter
G Kahlil McKenzie
DT Justin Hamilton
TE Alex Ellis
Broncos
QB Kevin Hogan
CB Tramaine Brock
S Shamarko Thomas
ILB Alexander Johnson
DE DeMarcus Walker
T Elijah Wilkinson
G Sam Jones
