For the second time in 27 years, the oddsmakers like the Chiefs’ chances in Denver

As their quarterback continues to set new franchise and NFL records, the Chiefs are hitting some abnormalities in Las Vegas, too.
For only the second time in 27 years, the Chiefs are favored in a game in Denver. The Monday night game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
The Chiefs opened last week as 5-point favorites in Denver, though the line has fluctuated the past few days. It now stands at 4 1/2 points.
Since 1991, the Chiefs have been projected to win only once in Denver, when they were a 1-point favorite in 2010, according to Bet DSI. They lost that game 49-29.
The Chiefs are 3-0 against the spread this season. They were underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh, and they were 7-point favorites against San Francisco a week ago and won by 11.
Kansas City is closing ground on the championship odds in Las Vegas, too. The New England Patriots own the best odds to win the AFC Championship, but the Chiefs trail only slightly at 4-to-1. They are also third in line in the Super Bowl odds at 10-to-1, trailing the Los Angeles Rams and the Patriots. Kansas City opened the season at 25-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken over as the leading candidate to win the NFL most valuable player award, per Bovada. He is listed at 3-to-1 to win the honor, twice as good as his next closest competitor, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
