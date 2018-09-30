One Minute Preview: Denver Broncos

Here are five things to know about the Broncos before the Chiefs travel to Denver to take them on in Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season on Monday Night Football.
Chiefs-Broncos prediction: Can Andy Reid’s high-flying team keep rolling in Denver?

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 30, 2018 02:48 PM

Chiefs at Broncos

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. (Central) at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

TV/Radio: ESPN/KCFX (101.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 4

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 33-27

Fun fact: With this game, the Chiefs will have played in four time zones in four weeks. Denver is the first opponent to see Patrick Mahomes twice, so there is some muscle memory on both sides here. Opposing quarterbacks have combined to complete 69.5 of their passes against Denver, and Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown throws, with 13, and in passer rating. But this will be the best defensive team he’s seen. Case Keenum will be the fourth Broncos quarterback in four years to start against the Chiefs in Denver. The Chiefs have won five straight in the series, and the winner will be the AFC West leader. Make it the Chiefs.

Here are the three storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into a week four match-up in Denver against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

