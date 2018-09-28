Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill gets engaged to woman he pleaded guilty to assaulting

Three years after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2014 assault of his girlfriend, who was eight weeks pregnant with their son at the time, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is now engaged to her.

Hill, then a running back at Oklahoma State, in 2015 pleaded guilty to domestic battery of Crystal Espinal in a Stillwater, Okla., apartment in December 2014. He was given a three-year deferred sentence with probation and required to complete an anger management course along with a 52-week batterer’s intervention program.

Dismissed from the Oklahoma State football program, he finished his collegiate career at Division-II West Alabama before being selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Because Hill successfully completed his probation last month, the domestic abuse charges were dismissed and his record was expunged.

Recently, Espinal and their 3-year-old son, Zev, moved to Kansas City. Three weeks ago, Hill proposed to Espinal during a low-key night out.

“It feels good,” Hill said. “Everything feels good. Everything is in order. I’m playing well, my family is great, my family is amazing. I have a great support system. Everything is going well for me.”

Since Espinal and Zev moved to Kansas City, Hill has been able to spend more time with his son.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I get to go home each and every day and just spend that time with my son. Whether it’s outside throwing the football or whether it’s inside playing Fortnite.

“I enjoy going home each and every day because every day is a challenge for me. Stepping up another notch. I’m trying to be a great father. Not only a great football player, but a tremendous father to my son because I want him to grow up and be better than I was.”

Hill has also involved his family in the Chiefs’ community. Zev was in the locker room after Sunday’s win and all three went to his charity event at the Hope WRX Food Pantry on Monday night.

Together, Hill and Espinal helped bag groceries for 125 Kansas City families.

“It means a lot,” Hill said. “I get a chance to spend time with my son every day now. It means a lot to have my son, my fiancee just to have my back, supporting me in what I do.”

For his work at the food pantry, Hill became the second consecutive Chief to earn the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP weekly award. Tight end Travis Kelce won the award last week.

“It means a lot, man,” Hill said. “It shows what God can do. He can take a young man and He can transform him. He can transform him into a positive role model, a positive influence on the community.

“I’m just blessed to be in the position that I’m in. Chiefs obviously gave me an opportunity, so I’m going to use my platform each and every day to change lives.”