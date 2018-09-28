Got your Patrick Mahomes No. 15 Chiefs jersey? They’re going fast

A sure sign of NFL stardom — jersey sales — has Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes climbing the charts.
Mahomes cracked the Dick’s Sporting Goods national sales list in recent weeks, but he appeared in the top 10 for the first time this week at No. 6. He was No. 19 the previous week.
Ahead of Mahomes: Carson Wentz, Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield,Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. Seventh is Dak Prescott.
It’s been a fast rise for Mahomes, who ranks 20th in jersey sales over the past 30 days. He’s off to a sizzling start, leading the Chiefs to a 3-0 record and becoming the first player to throw 13 touchdown passes in a team’s first three games. The Chiefs visit Denver on Monday night.
Mahomes is one of four Chiefs whose jerseys have appeared on Dick’s top 100 this season. This week Travis Kelce ranks 29th, Kareem Hunt 57th and Eric Berry 91st.
Kelce also is now the subject of a bobblehead, too. The NFL Players Association has teamed with Forever Collectables (FOCO.com) to create a weekly bobblehead recognizing NFL players for their community service.
Earlier this month, Kelce was chosen NFLPA Community MVP after he helped open the 87 & Running Robotics Lab that serves Kansas City-area kids.
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill received the same honor this week.
