Chiefs Twitter Q&A: Let’s cut right to it. Will Eric Berry play this year?

September 27, 2018

Whew, y’all brought the heat this week with the questions, and I love it. We’ve got a weird week with the Chiefs playing the Broncos on Monday night, so rather than running this weekly feature later in the week, I got a jump on your questions during the Chiefs two off days.

Fun fact for today: After Monday night, Patrick Mahomes will have started more regular-seasons NFL games at Mile High Stadium than he’s started at Arrowhead. Crazy, right?

On that note, let’s hop into these questions.

When you asked this question, the answer was probably not Bashaud Breeland. Now that Green Bay’s signed him, definitely not Breeland. Earl Thomas is still a possibility, but his price will be high. The Chiefs have the cap space to add him, but Seattle already turned down a second round pick for him during training camp. That being said, we’re deeper into the season and Thomas isn’t giving Seattle anything right now. The Seahawks might be willing to unload Thomas for a cheaper price at this point, and the Chiefs are certainly in the market for safety help. In a perfect world, Thomas would be the free safety, playing a center-fielder role, while a healthy Eric Berry would line up closer to the box. It’s a dream scenario, but I don’t know how likely we are going to see that if Thomas’ price doesn’t come down.



Reid doesn’t seem like the kind of coach who would purposefully take his foot off the gas in the second half. Especially not with a defense that gives up so many points. I think other teams are making good halftime adjustments and I also think that there’s something to holding some of the playbook back. Reid isn’t going to show all of his tricks every week.

Let’s look at some numbers:

Patrick Mahomes: 13 TD, 896 yards, 137.4 rating

Jared Goff: 6 TD, 941 yards, 111.0 rating

3-and-out percentage

Chiefs: 25 percent (tied for third-best in league)

Rams: 6.9 percent (NFL-best)

The Chiefs rank No. 4 yards per game with 1,195 and 398 per game. The Rams, however, put up an average of 439.3 yards per game. The Rams have a balanced offense, involving receivers Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods as much as running back Todd Gurley. In my opinion, the Rams’ usage of Gurley is what makes their offense a little bit better than the Chiefs so far. Gurley has 255 rushing yards and four rushing TDs and more than 100 receiving yards this season. Kareem Hunt has been solid through three games, but the Rams’ offense just looks a little bit better.

Honestly, I’m right on the 50 percent mark. The longer we go without seeing him practice, the more likely it feels that we don’t see him play. It’s a long season though, and anything could happen.

We asked Andy Reid about that on Monday and he said that Tanoh Kpassagnon is getting as many snaps as Breeland Speaks. And Reid is mostly right. Speaks played six snaps, while Kpassagnon played six against the 49ers. If Dee Ford’s groin injury lingers, I think Speaks ends up being the next man up because he’s taken more snaps overall. It seems like Speaks is getting more emphasis this season because he was last year’s highest draft pick and they’re prioritizing his development.

Not as far as I know. They have practice in KC on Saturday and are expected to leave for Denver on Sunday.

I’d take the under on that one.

Not a clue.

Maybe about the time Eric Berry gets back on the field. But in all seriousness, the defense looks like it’s getting better, but the biggest issue is linebacker play. The inside linebackers haven’t been great in coverage. That’s something that definitely needs to improve.

Your guess is as good as mine.

Worried might be too strong an emotion here. I’d be more concerned if the Broncos defense didn’t just have a meltdown against the Ravens. Granted, they were short a couple of defensive backs, but afterward, Chris Harris Jr. said the secondary, “isn’t tricking anybody right now.” And he later said the secondary was stagnant. Joe Flacco also said that the key to beating the Broncos is just to throw the ball 55 times a game. If you’re Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, those words are an invitation to let it fly Monday night.

I tend to think Andy Reid will lean on the passing game against Denver this time because of all the issues I just mentioned in the secondary.

O’Daniel is buried in the depth chart behind Anthony Hitchens and Terrance Smith, two guys who are playing well — especially Hitchens. The thought has always been that O’Daniel will have the most impact on special teams. He played half of the special teams snaps against the 49ers.



Fuller’s been a bright spot of a maligned secondary, and I think it would be a smart move to sign him to a long-term deal. He’s a young guy, and GM Brett Veach has shown that he likes to build his team around young, talented players.

DT Derrick Nnadi is definitely the most effective rookie. Against the 49ers, Nnadi played 26 percent of the defensive snaps. Armani Watts and Breeland Speaks are getting a little playing time, but neither one looks particularly effective. If I had to pick between the two, I’d give the edge to Watts. Tremon Smith hasn’t gotten much playing time, and Ben Neimann has been hampered by a lingering hamstring injury.

If he continues to take hits, that would certainly be concerning. Mahomes keeps everything going in this offense, and the Chiefs need to protect him as much as possible. Mahomes’ health will be the difference in making the playoffs and making a deep run in them.

If the Chiefs make any moves before trade deadline, I think it’ll be in other areas besides the DL/pass rush.

