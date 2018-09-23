Head-spinning offensive numbers continue for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs, who defeated the 49ers 38-27 on Sunday to improve to 3-0, are piling up offensive numbers and setting records every week you almost need a calculator to keep up.

Start with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had his worst game of the season based on passer rating at 115.5. That’s an excellent number — Alex Smith led the NFL at 104.7 a season ago — just below what Mahomes had achieved in the first two games.

Mahomes completed 24 of 38 passes for 314 yards with no interceptions and three touchdowns. He has 13 scoring passes, the most by an NFL player in the first three games of the season. Peyton Manning had 12 in 2013 on his way to a NFL-record 55 in a season when the Broncos reached the Super Bowl.

With Sammy Watkins and Demetrius Harris added to the list Sunday, nine different Chiefs have caught touchdown passes. The NFL record for a season is 13 by Matt Ryan of the Falcons in his 2016 MVP season.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Chiefs are the second NFL team with nine different players to catch touchdown passes in the first three games. The other is the 1997 Patriots.

“It speaks to the guys we have,” Mahomes said. “We have so many good playmakers around here.”

The Chiefs have scored 118 points this season, the most through three games in team history. The 1966 AFL champion team scored 117.

With at least 38 points in each game, the Chiefs join the 2007 New England Patriots (a Super Bowl team) and the 1967 Baltimore Colts (11-1-2 finish) in this small group.

Sunday, the Chiefs led 35-10 at halftime. The last time the team scored 35 points in the first half was a 2013 victory at Oakland.

Five touchdowns on five drives accounted for the Chiefs’ halftime production. At that point, the Chiefs had scored on 16 of 28 possessions for the season, with touchdowns on 15 of those scores. They were held without a touchdown in the second half on Sunday. That marked the first time this season the Chiefs didn’t score a touchdown in a half.

