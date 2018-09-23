Chiefs’ Justin Houston: ‘Garoppolo should’ve stepped out of bounds’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was injured after running along the sideline before being hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson.
By
Chiefs Storylines: Week 3

Chiefs

Chiefs Storylines: Week 3

Here are the three storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into a week three match-up with the San Francisco 49ers.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service