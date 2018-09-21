How long can the Chiefs offense keep this up, plus other questions from fans answered

Chiefs fast starting Patrick Mahomes already earning league honors

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his second consecutive week as the AFC offensive player after two straight victories.

By Brooke Pryor
September 21, 2018
Guess what, Chiefs fans? There’s going to be football in Kansas City on Sunday. After two weeks of Taylor Swift and Royals games, the Chiefs will finally play in Arrowhead Stadium for a real, live game. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m excited to have a weekend at home. But this isn’t about me. It’s about — and your questions! Y’all had a lot of them this week, and I’m grateful for that. Keep it up!

I don’t get that sense right now. The defense hasn’t looked great, but I don’t think that means that the Chiefs are desperately searching for a corner right now. I could be wrong, but I think the fact that Arrion Springs, a good cornerback prospect, got cut from the practice squad in favor of a tight end, shows that the team feels like it needs to address other needs. Yes, Bashaud Breeland is good, but there’s a reason why no one’s signed him yet. It might be money, it might be other behind-the-scenes stuff. The Chiefs don’t need him right now, so I think they’ll keep passing on him. Jeremy Lane had the DUI arrest earlier this year and told police that he had smoked marijuana prior to his arrest. With that trouble in his recent past, I don’t think the Chiefs will take a chance on him, at least not until the corner situation gets more dire.

Sure. He’s on a slow build: first catch in Week 1, first 100 yards game in Week 2, touchdown in Week 3 seems like the natural progression.

I think he’s getting some love, although pretty much everyone on the team is going to be overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. But yes, Kendall Fuller is playing really well. On Pro Football Focus, he’s actually rated lower than Orlando Scandrick. Fuller has a 56.8 rating in coverage, while Scandrick is registering at a 62.5. But keeping Antonio Brown and Keenan Allen covered is no easy task, and I think he’s doing pretty well.

It’s Berry’s right heel. He tore his left Achilles during last year’s season opener, so this soreness isn’t on the same side as that injury. However, his right heel was also the one that was sore during last year’s training camp.

Armani Watts played 16 defensive snaps against the Steelers, which is a lot more than he did against the Chargers, when he had just three. Tremon Smith didn’t have any snaps against the Chargers, but he got five against the Steelers. So it seems like the coaching staff is starting to mix the young guys in a bit more. I think Watts is further along in his development, and I’d expect him to get more playing time — especially with Eric Berry still missing time.

I don’t know about within coaching circles, but I’d say within the press box, we’ve talked about how the lack of pass rush is concerning. The Chiefs aren’t being as risky with the pressure up front and it’s created a pretty week pass rush. I’m always in favor of giving Tanoh Kpassagnon more reps. His would-be sack in Chicago was pretty impressive, and if he can do that more often, the Chiefs will be in good shape. I also think that Dee Ford is feeling healthier, and if he can replicate the pressure he’s gotten the last two weeks, the Chiefs will be better off for it. He recorded the first sack of the season against the Chargers and got a couple other hits on Philip Rivers.

Play better.

O’Daniel is also fighting for a spot in a really crowded position group behind Anthony Hitchens and Terrance Smith. Both of those guys are playing really well, so it’ll be tough for him to crack the first or second string. His best bet to get on the field now is special teams. As for KPass, I think he could end up getting more playing time as the season goes on. Justin Houston doesn’t look to be in top form, and he looks more worn down than usual. That could open the door for more playing time for Kpassagnon.

He is lit-er-ally day-to-day, so eventually, you’d think he’d practice sometime soon.

I don’t know that anyone asked about it, but if there’s a chance to ask about it, I’ll check into it.

Anything’s possible. I’m sure it won’t hurt to play in front of a friendly crowd, although the StubHub Center was pretty red for the Chargers game Week 1.

I love KC! I haven’t gotten a chance to go to Port Fonda yet, but I’ll add it to the list. Everyone is really welcoming here, and there are so many things to do. I’m looking forward to the offseason so I can really explore the city, but from what I’ve seen downtown, Westport and the Plaza, I love it. I’m planning to go to the City Market this weekend to see what that’s all about, too.

As long as Patrick Mahomes still has a functioning arm.

In my opinion, yes. He has more experience and proven success. Eric Murray isn’t doing a terrible job, but Eric Reid has five full seasons of being a starter under his belt. He has a track record of creating turnovers — 10 in his career — where Murray doesn’t have any in limited action.

 

