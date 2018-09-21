49ers players to watch: Chiefs should keep an eye on Jimmy G, Richard Sherman

The Chiefs are finally coming home. Here are four players to watch in the home opener, which kicks off at noon Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium.

No. 27 Kareem Hunt

Age 23, 5-11, 216 pounds, second season

The Chiefs’ top running back hasn’t replicated his numbers from last year’s breakout season, but that doesn’t mean he’s been ineffective. According to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Hunt is playing better football this year than he was at any point last year. At 3.6 yards per carry and just 124 yards on the season, Hunt’s ground game has been pretty quiet through two weeks. But after getting Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Patrick Mahomes big numbers in the last two games, Andy Reid may scheme something up for Hunt this week. It won’t be easy though — the 49ers haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown this season.

SIGN UP

No. 15 Patrick Mahomes

Age 23, 6-3, 230 pounds, second season

With 10 touchdowns in his first two games as the Chiefs’ starter, the young Mahomes is the talk of the NFL — and he hasn’t even started a regular-season game at Arrowhead yet. That all changes this weekend with the home opener. Mahomes’ six touchdown passes against the Steelers set records, but can he repeat that performance in KC? The 49ers defense has given up 556 passing yards through two games and six touchdowns — five of them coming in the passing game.

No. 10 Jimmy Garoppolo

Age 26, 6-2, 225 pounds, fifth season

Jimmy G was the golden boy of the NFL last season, winning his first five starts with the 49ers to close out the season. He hasn’t been quite as stellar in the first two games of this season. He threw three interceptions the first week and was sacked six times against the Lions. Even so, he’s still averaging 7.9 yards per attempt and has three touchdown passes. His top target, Marquise Goodwin, missed last week because of a quad injury, but he was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. He’s expected to be a game-time decision. If Goodwin is back, that could spell trouble for the Chiefs’ secondary.

No. 25 Richard Sherman

Age 30, 6-3, 195 pounds, eighth season

The Chiefs aren’t the only team to have a defensive back struggling with a mysterious heel injury. Just 10 months removed from Achilles surgery, the 49ers’ cornerback missed practice this week because of heel soreness. Sound familiar? But even after missing practice Thursday, Sherman is expected play Sunday, per 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. He was also taken off the 49ers injury report Friday. Through two games, Sherman has given up just one catch when he’s been directly targeted. Against the Lions, Sherman’s side was only thrown to twice. Will Mahomes and Reid try to challenge Sherman, or will they pick on Ahkello Witherspoon on the other side of the field?