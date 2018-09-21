Chiefs Travis Kelce honored for community service at Operation Breakthrough

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was honored by the NFL Players Association for his community volunteer work with helping Operation Breakthrough with a new robotics lab in Kansas City.
