Chiefs-49ers prediction: KC will make most of first home game

49ers at Chiefs
Kickoff: Noon at Arrowhead Stadium
TV/Radio: Fox (Ch. 4); KCFX (101.1 FM)
Line: Chiefs by 6 1/2
Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 30-23
It’s been an amazing two weeks for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense with 10 touchdowns (all Mahomes passes), and a field goal in 23 drives, including end of half/game possessions. That can’t possibly continue, can it? The 49ers (1-1) held off the Lions last week, when linebacker Elijah Lee, who played at Kansas State and Blue Springs High, made his first NFL start. Running back Matt Breida is the NFL’s top rusher and went for 134 yards last week. But the Chiefs have more weapons and for the first time this season play at home in what should be a juiced Arrowhead Stadium. Look for Kareem Hunt and the running game to get on track and the Chiefs to remain undefeated.
