Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

By
Up Next
By

Chiefs

Forbes’ annual NFL team valuations show Chiefs value hasn’t changed from last year

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 20, 2018 02:19 PM

The value of the Chiefs remained flat from a year ago, according to Forbes’ 2018 NFL team values, which were released Thursday. However, that’s essentially in line with the rest of the league.

“On average, values increased 2 percent during the past year, to $2.57 billion,” Forbes’ Mike Ozanian wrote. “It was the smallest increase since 2010, when values decreased an average of 2 percent because of the Great Recession. Adjusted-for-inflation values fell by 0.7 percent this year.

“Main reason: the dearth of people who have the liquid wealth to buy 30 percent of an NFL team.”

It’s not cheap to buy an NFL team.

A year ago, The Chiefs were valued at $2.1 billion, which ranked 24th among the NFL’s 32 teams. Those are the same numbers this season. Forbes said the Chiefs have revenues of $380 million and an operating income of $60 million.

The Cowboys have the highest value ($5 billion), followed by the Patriots ($3.8 billion), Giants ($3.3 billion) and Rams ($3.2 billion).

Here are the valuations for each team:

TeamValueRevenues
1. Cowboys$5 billion$864 million
2. Patriots$3.8 billion$593 million
3. Giants$3.3 billion$493 million
4. Rams$3.2 billion$366 million
5. Washington$3.1 billion$491 million
6. 49ers$3.05 billion$470 million
7. Bears$2.9 billion$431 million
8. Jets$2.85 billion$443 million
9. Texans$2.8 billion$464 million
10. Eagles$2.75 billion$458 million
11. Broncos$2.65 billion$427 million
12. Packers$2.625 billion$434 million
13. Falcons$2.6 billion$451 million
14. Ravens$2.59 billion$417 million
15. Steelers$2.585 billion$415 million
16. Seahawks$2.58 billion$413 million
17. Dolphins$2.575 billion$414 million
18. Raiders$2.42 billion$335 million
19. Vikings$2.4 billion$408 million
20. Colts$2.38 billion$373 million
21. Panthers$2.3 billion$396 million
22. Chargers$2.275 billion$346 million
23. Cardinals$2.15 billion$380 million
24. Chiefs$2.1 billion$380 million
25. Jaguars$2.08 billion$391 million
26. Saints$2.075 billion$413 million
27. Titans$2.05 billion$371 million
28. Buccaneers$2 billion$383 million
29. Browns$1.95 billion$375 million
30. Bengals$1.8 billion$359 million
31. Lions$1.7 billion$361 million
32. Bills$1.6 billion$364 million

