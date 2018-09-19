Patrick Mahomes wins back-to-back AFC honors after six-TD game

Another game, another honor for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

For the second straight week, Mahomes was chosen AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In the Chiefs’ 42-37 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Mahomes threw six touchdown passes, matching a team record set by Len Dawson in 1964.

Also, Mahomes became the third NFL player to throw six or more touchdowns while throwing for more scores than incomplete passes. He was 23 for 28 in the game.

This happened a day before Mahomes’ 23rd birthday.

In two weeks, including the opening game victory at the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes has passed for 582 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 10 touchdowns are the most by a quarterback over the two weeks of the season.

The Chiefs play their first game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers visit for a 12:05 p.m. kickoff.