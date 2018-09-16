What’s it going to take for the Chiefs to beat the Steelers?

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and linebacker Reggie Ragland look towards this weekends game and what it will take to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and linebacker Reggie Ragland look towards this weekends game and what it will take to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By

Chiefs

Eric Berry, two starting Steelers inactive for Chiefs-Steelers game

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

September 16, 2018 10:56 AM

PITTSBURGH

For the second week in a row, Eric Berry won’t be suiting up for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Berry is inactive for Week 2 along with six other Chiefs players. Considering that Berry (heel) hasn’t practiced since Aug. 11, it’s not surprising that he’s not playing against the Steelers. He’s been described as “literally day-to-day,” and coach Andy Reid told reporters Berry was making improvements on Friday.

No setbacks,” Reid said. “It has all been good. All positive forward.”

“I am just going to keep it for you day-to-day and we will just see how it goes. He is trying his tail off. He is doing everything he can to make it right.”

For the Steelers, starting cornerback Joe Haden and right guard David DeCastro are officially inactive.

Full list of inactives:

Chiefs

S Eric Berry

RB Darrel Williams

CB Charvarius Ward

LB Ben Neimann

OL Austin Reiter

OL Kahlil McKenzie

DL Justin Hamilton

Steelers

QB Mason Rudolph

WR Justin Hunter

CB Joe Haden

S Marcus Allen

OL David DeCastro

OL Zach Banner

DL Tyson Alualu

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL for The Star.

  Comments  