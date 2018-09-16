Eric Berry, two starting Steelers inactive for Chiefs-Steelers game

For the second week in a row, Eric Berry won’t be suiting up for the Chiefs on Sunday.
Berry is inactive for Week 2 along with six other Chiefs players. Considering that Berry (heel) hasn’t practiced since Aug. 11, it’s not surprising that he’s not playing against the Steelers. He’s been described as “literally day-to-day,” and coach Andy Reid told reporters Berry was making improvements on Friday.
“No setbacks,” Reid said. “It has all been good. All positive forward.”
“I am just going to keep it for you day-to-day and we will just see how it goes. He is trying his tail off. He is doing everything he can to make it right.”
For the Steelers, starting cornerback Joe Haden and right guard David DeCastro are officially inactive.
Full list of inactives:
Chiefs
S Eric Berry
RB Darrel Williams
CB Charvarius Ward
LB Ben Neimann
OL Austin Reiter
OL Kahlil McKenzie
DL Justin Hamilton
Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph
WR Justin Hunter
CB Joe Haden
S Marcus Allen
OL David DeCastro
OL Zach Banner
DL Tyson Alualu
Comments