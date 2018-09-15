Andy Reid after Chiefs win in Los Angeles: ‘Tyreek...he kind of got things going’

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spread the accolades around between quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and others after the teams 38-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spread the accolades around between quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and others after the teams 38-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center.
By

Chiefs

Chiefs Q&A: Steelers matchup, Eric Berry’s status and fantasy football starters

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

September 15, 2018 01:37 PM

Keep riding that high from last week’s win against the Chargers, Chiefs fans, because it could crashing down against the Steelers. Big Ben and the rest of the Steelers figure to be ticked after tying the Browns last week, and winning in Pittsburgh is anything but easy. But I’m not here to rain on your parade today. I’m merely here to answer your questions going into Week 2.

Congrats, you’ve uncovered the deepest, darkest secret NFL rule. Prepare to be hauled into Roger Goodell’s office for questioning and one of those Men In Black memory erasers.

I’ll go off personal experience for this question. I started both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in different leagues last week. Hill, obviously, went bonkers and helped me win big time. Kelce, on the other hand, got me a whopping 1.6 points. So that wasn’t great. But I think Kelce will have a better game this week in real life and in fantasy. I’d feel comfortable starting either. I’m also considering using Patrick Mahomes, but only because my starting quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and I’m iffy on his health. Otherwise, I don’t think I’d feel comfortable starting Mahomes knowing that Pittsburgh is going to be an incredibly physical defense.

If there was ever a time for a win like that, this is the week. The Chiefs have their best chance against the Steelers with Andy Reid’s flashy offense and Patrick Mahomes’ strong arm. No Le’Veon Bell also bodes well for the defense. I picked the Chiefs to win, but I had a lower-scoring game. Of course, I also made that prediction when I thought it would be raining. I think it’s going to be a close one, but a very high-scoring game. Fully here for that.

A game into his NFL career? I don’t know that it’s time to move him to the line already. Eventually, that could be a possibility. I think he can be best utilized as a linebacker right now backing up Dee Ford.

Considering Le’Veon Bell isn’t playing? I think so. The tandem of Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens is working on being more effective in stopping the run, although Melvin Gordon still gashed the Chiefs for 166 all-purpose yards a week ago. James Conner is a good back, but I don’t think he’s going to manhandle the Chiefs a la Bell.

Officially, Berry is day-to-day. However, I think it’s more of a week-to-week situation. If he starts practicing on Wednesday of next week, I wouldn’t expect to see him in a game for another week. He hasn’t practiced since Aug. 11, and even if he’s practically superhuman, I think he’ll need a little time to get game-ready. At this point, I think seeing him Week 4 against Denver is an optimistic projection.

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass

The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

I’m sure Andy Reid & Co. took the Chargers seriously, but Pittsburgh and its defense is a different animal entirely. But I have no doubt that Reid will have something sneaky up his sleeve.

I believe it’s his right Achilles, so the non-surgically repaired one. Not sure if that’s better or worse than it being his surgically repaired Achilles.

Eric Murray is still the starter there, and he was serviceable against the Chargers. He was second to Anthony Hitchens with nine total tackles in the win. I think he did well enough to hold down Eric Berry’s spot until he’s healthy.

That’s a good question, and I think the odds are slim. Both are on expensive contracts, especially Justin Houston at $15.25 million base salary next season. Looking at the way that GM Brett Veach likes to operate, I think he finds a way to unload at least one of those contracts. At this point, I think it’ll be Houston. He’s still a really good linebacker, but at almost 30 years old, he doesn’t look to be in his top form anymore. Veach has no problem bringing in younger guys for less money, and I think that could happen in the offseason. I’m not sure what will happen with Eric Berry, and I think the recovery from this year’s injury will certainly play into any decisions about his future with the Chiefs. He just agreed to a six-year, $78 million contract in 2017 with $40 million guaranteed. The Chiefs could create about $4.5 million cap space by releasing him in 2019.

I think Travis Kelce is more involved in the offense this week than last week, that’s for sure. He had just one catch for six yards last week on six targets. He hasn’t had monster games against the Steelers in the past, but I do think this year could be different. With so many offensive weapons on the Chiefs’ offense, it’ll be a lot harder to emphasize shutting down Kelce.

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL for The Star.

  Comments  