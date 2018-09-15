Chiefs Q&A: Steelers matchup, Eric Berry’s status and fantasy football starters

Keep riding that high from last week’s win against the Chargers, Chiefs fans, because it could crashing down against the Steelers. Big Ben and the rest of the Steelers figure to be ticked after tying the Browns last week, and winning in Pittsburgh is anything but easy. But I’m not here to rain on your parade today. I’m merely here to answer your questions going into Week 2.
Is there some sort of NFL rule that says Eric Berry and Justin Houston are not allowed to be on the field at the same time?— Xavier (@PresidentXavi) September 13, 2018
Congrats, you’ve uncovered the deepest, darkest secret NFL rule. Prepare to be hauled into Roger Goodell’s office for questioning and one of those Men In Black memory erasers.
Last question from @Kgwace. Any @Chiefs you would use in fantasy football this Sunday??? Again, Thanks !!!! #ChiefsKingdom— Keith G. Wallace (@Kgwace) September 13, 2018
I’ll go off personal experience for this question. I started both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in different leagues last week. Hill, obviously, went bonkers and helped me win big time. Kelce, on the other hand, got me a whopping 1.6 points. So that wasn’t great. But I think Kelce will have a better game this week in real life and in fantasy. I’d feel comfortable starting either. I’m also considering using Patrick Mahomes, but only because my starting quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and I’m iffy on his health. Otherwise, I don’t think I’d feel comfortable starting Mahomes knowing that Pittsburgh is going to be an incredibly physical defense.
Can the @Chiefs win a shootout vs. @steelers ??? Remember that Kansas City hasn't won in Pittsburgh since December of 1986. LOL !!!! Thanks.— Keith G. Wallace (@Kgwace) September 13, 2018
If there was ever a time for a win like that, this is the week. The Chiefs have their best chance against the Steelers with Andy Reid’s flashy offense and Patrick Mahomes’ strong arm. No Le’Veon Bell also bodes well for the defense. I picked the Chiefs to win, but I had a lower-scoring game. Of course, I also made that prediction when I thought it would be raining. I think it’s going to be a close one, but a very high-scoring game. Fully here for that.
Is it time to move Speaks to the line to eventually take Bailey's place?— Mike Blair (@realmikeblair) September 13, 2018
A game into his NFL career? I don’t know that it’s time to move him to the line already. Eventually, that could be a possibility. I think he can be best utilized as a linebacker right now backing up Dee Ford.
Is our front 7 better equipped this year to prevent pit from getting 200 rushing yards?— Dan Heiserman (@HeisermanDan) September 13, 2018
Considering Le’Veon Bell isn’t playing? I think so. The tandem of Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens is working on being more effective in stopping the run, although Melvin Gordon still gashed the Chiefs for 166 all-purpose yards a week ago. James Conner is a good back, but I don’t think he’s going to manhandle the Chiefs a la Bell.
I know you're not a doctor @bepryor, but in YOUR opinion when should we expect to see Eric Berry in a game or even practicing ???? Thanks.— Keith G. Wallace (@Kgwace) September 13, 2018
Officially, Berry is day-to-day. However, I think it’s more of a week-to-week situation. If he starts practicing on Wednesday of next week, I wouldn’t expect to see him in a game for another week. He hasn’t practiced since Aug. 11, and even if he’s practically superhuman, I think he’ll need a little time to get game-ready. At this point, I think seeing him Week 4 against Denver is an optimistic projection.
Throwing 2 shovel passes where your line doesn't even try to block, and wheel routes to your FB - all for TDs - doesn't exactly scream "I take my opponent seriously". Is it safe to assume we're gonna see something *just a bit* different against a team like the Steelers?— Paul Foeller (@pfoeller) September 13, 2018
I’m sure Andy Reid & Co. took the Chargers seriously, but Pittsburgh and its defense is a different animal entirely. But I have no doubt that Reid will have something sneaky up his sleeve.
Which Achilles for Berry needs settling down? Surgically repaired or non?— 3pete (@cpete918) September 13, 2018
I believe it’s his right Achilles, so the non-surgically repaired one. Not sure if that’s better or worse than it being his surgically repaired Achilles.
What is our safety position looking like opposite Parker this week? How’d Murray look last week?— Zayne Williams (@Zayne_w) September 13, 2018
Eric Murray is still the starter there, and he was serviceable against the Chargers. He was second to Anthony Hitchens with nine total tackles in the win. I think he did well enough to hold down Eric Berry’s spot until he’s healthy.
Getting way ahead of myself, but what are the chances EB AND JH50 are on this team next year?— Jerk Store (@spimothy) September 13, 2018
That’s a good question, and I think the odds are slim. Both are on expensive contracts, especially Justin Houston at $15.25 million base salary next season. Looking at the way that GM Brett Veach likes to operate, I think he finds a way to unload at least one of those contracts. At this point, I think it’ll be Houston. He’s still a really good linebacker, but at almost 30 years old, he doesn’t look to be in his top form anymore. Veach has no problem bringing in younger guys for less money, and I think that could happen in the offseason. I’m not sure what will happen with Eric Berry, and I think the recovery from this year’s injury will certainly play into any decisions about his future with the Chiefs. He just agreed to a six-year, $78 million contract in 2017 with $40 million guaranteed. The Chiefs could create about $4.5 million cap space by releasing him in 2019.
In past years the assumption was Kelce would dominate Pitts’ D, but that never seemed to be the game plan. Do you think Mahomes changes that and Kelce is the driver of the O this week?— Keith MacLean (@KeithMacLean78) September 13, 2018
I think Travis Kelce is more involved in the offense this week than last week, that’s for sure. He had just one catch for six yards last week on six targets. He hasn’t had monster games against the Steelers in the past, but I do think this year could be different. With so many offensive weapons on the Chiefs’ offense, it’ll be a lot harder to emphasize shutting down Kelce.
