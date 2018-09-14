Chris Jones shares his Country Cookies in the Chiefs locker room

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who teammates have nicknamed 'Stone Cold Chris,' received a box of cookies from Country Cookies in St. Joseph, Mo, on Friday September 14, 2018, and proceeded to share them.
Cookie Monster: Chris Jones satisfies sweet tooth with special delivery from St. Joe bakery

In the pile of boxes stacked in front of Chris Jones’ locker in the Chiefs’ facility was a small package with a St. Joseph postmark.

The defensive end sifted through the stack, grabbing the box. He popped open the taped edges with an urgency. As he peeled back the layer of wax paper underneath the lid, he lifted the box just inches from his nose

“Oh look at these bad boys,” he said, inhaling, before gesturing to everyone nearby. “Can you smell them? They smell so good, don’t they?

“Y’all want a cookie?”

And he was serious. I tried to turn him down. No, really.

“That’s OK, I got a surplus of them,” Jones said, extending the box.

So I caved, grabbing a chocolate chip cookie from underneath the pile of melted frosted cookies. All in the name of journalism.

And I can confirm that they were delicious.

Even after losing 25 pounds ahead of the 2018 season, Jones is the Chiefs’ resident cookie monster, and St. Joseph bakery Country Cookie helped satisfy his sweet tooth Friday. But it isn’t the first time they’ve come through for Jones.

“I’m a big cookie fan, period,” he said. “I tweeted out a tweet before I went to camp stating that Mosaic, make sure they have cookies. Country Cookie ended up sending me some great cookies.”

Thursday night, the bakery came through again, posting a picture of three special cookies for Jones. One was a frosted football and the other two were decorated with pink frosting and Mississippi State logos for Jones’ college team.

“I support breast cancer, so that’s one of my favorite colors, pink, because it represents breast cancer,” Jones said. “So they made me pink cookies. I’m like Okkkkk, I can’t wait to get these things. Their cookies are very good.”

Balancing his cookie love with his need to keep his weight down isn’t easy. So Jones tries to limit his intake. But he admits that sometimes he makes a stop at the Subway near Arrowhead Stadium on the way home for a white chocolate chip macadamia nut cookie.

“When my son’s here,” he said, “I go in and get like 50 cookies and throw them in the cookie jar and me and him have a heck of a time.”

