Chiefs Steelers prediction: Prepare for an all-out brawl in Pittsburgh, people

September 14, 2018 11:22 AM

Chiefs at Steelers

Kickoff: 12:05 p.m. (Central) Sunday at Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Steelers by 4 ½

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Steelers 27-24

No team has thumped the Chiefs like the Steelers in the Andy Reid era. The Chiefs are 1-4 in the series since Reid arrived in 2013. And it’s not like Kansas City fared much better before then, as Pittsburgh has won 23 of 34 games all-time between the teams. Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes in the Chiefs’ triumph over the Chargers last week. The Steelers blew a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter and tied the Browns in a game in which they committed six turnovers. Look for a sharper focus this time. All eyes are on Ben Roethlisberger who hasn’t practiced through Thursday with an injured elbow. The Chiefs will match up better than they have in recent years but they haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 1986 and that drought continues.

