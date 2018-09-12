Andy Reid: Chiefs are playing the long game with injured safety Eric Berry

When it comes to Eric Berry’s injury, Chiefs coach Andy Reid takes a long-term view.
Reid said Berry and the Chiefs are “waiting for everything to calm down in the Achilles area, so we’re just being cautious with it.”
Berry, who hasn’t been on a field since training camp in early August with what the team previously has called a sore heel, isn’t expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“It’s a long season,” Reid said. “We have full trust in him. He’s always very honest with us. We want him there for the long haul. He’s doing a great job of communicating.”
Berry has been with the team, sometimes helping in drills during practice and on the sideline during the game. He was a vocal leader in the team’s pregame huddle for Sunday’s season opening victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.
The five-time Pro Bowler hasn’t played since the opening game of the 2017 season, when he suffered a torn Achilles.
Reid said rookie linebacker Ben Niemann, who suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday, didn’t practice on Wednesday.
