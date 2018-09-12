Mahomes or Hill? Did AFC Offensive Player of the Week go to the right Chiefs star?

After just one week of the regular season, one Chiefs player is already picking up individual accolades.
But you might be surprised by which one.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes — not wide receiver Tyreek Hill — earned the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award for his four-touchdown, 256-yard performance against the Chargers.
With a 127.5 quarterback rating, Mahomes completed 15 of 27 passes in the season-opening 38-28 win and didn’t turn the ball over.
It was a solid performance, and one that’s certainly worthy of an AFC Player of the Week nod, but Twitter users pointed to another worthy player on the Chiefs’ roster.
Nobody more excited about Mahomes debut than me buuuut...How does this not go to Tyreek Hill? https://t.co/ZnWt3v0aBv— Gabriel George (@syrup_chugger) September 12, 2018
Tyreek Hill was the most dominant player on an NFL field this week. Mahomes was very impressive but Hill was operating at a different level. https://t.co/mi1QeNBLkP— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) September 12, 2018
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Not that he didn’t have a really good day, but someone might want to show the NFL two of his touchdown passes - and a few more of Tyreek Hill’s contributions.— Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) September 12, 2018
With his 91-yard punt return touchdown, two receiving touchdowns and 268 all-purpose yards, Hill seemed like the more obvious choice for the weekly award — especially considering two of Mahomes’ touchdown passes came on the short shovel throws to Hill and De’Anthony Thomas.
But hey, fighting over which player on the Chiefs roster deserve the award more is a good problem to have, right?
This weekend, the Chiefs will face another AFC Player of the Week in Steelers linebacker TJ Watt. Watt had 11 tackles, four sacks and one blocked field goal in the tie with the Browns.
Comments