Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight ends remember 9/11 anniversary at North KC Fire Department

The Chiefs didn’t practice Tuesday, but Travis Kelce still suited up.
Instead of the red football jersey, Kelce tugged on a fire suit at the North Kansas City Fire Department. He and fellow tight ends Demetrius Harris and Alex Ellis spent part of the afternoon with the first responders on the anniversary of Sept. 11 to honor and remember those killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
“It’s such a special day for America, the communities that we all live in, we cherish this day as remembering the first responders up there in New York, but also everywhere,” Kelce said. “The ones that risk their lives to be here and make these communities feel safe and at ease in times of tragedies. It’s a special feeling and to be out here with the Kansas City crew is awesome.”
The trio completed a couple firefighter skills challenges and went up in the 100-ft ladder on top of the truck. The North Kansas City fire department was chosen for the event because of the bravery shown responding to a three-alarm fire at the Pioneer Building on May 8
Kelce: “am I rocking it?” pic.twitter.com/RNbJZAQWEV— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 11, 2018
That’s Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris 100ft up in the air right now pic.twitter.com/odjmG44A7o— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 11, 2018
“You learn to appreciate their job a lot more when you fight through a metal door or try to bang through a door with an axe or something like that or even getting lifted with the lift on top of the truck,” Kelce said. “Being out there isn’t easy, let alone try to do some work and do some good, I can only imagine how crazy it can get for them.”
