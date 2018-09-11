Tyreek Hill’s three touchdowns help Chiefs over Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored three times on Sunday September 9, 2018 in a 38-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Ca.
Two games into his career, Patrick Mahomes has a bobblehead...So does Tyreek Hill

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 11, 2018 02:41 PM

That was quick.

Two games into his NFL career, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a bobblehead.

So does Tyreek Hill, entering his third season. He’s airborne in his.

Mahomes is standing on Chiefs’ drum. Hill is in the middle of a backflip, presumably modeled after his touchdown celebration in the Chiefs’ 38-28 victory at the LA Chargers on Sunday.

The bobbleheads are available for pre-order online at www.sportsfanisland.com and are $44.99 each plus shipping and handling. According to manufacturer FOCO, the projected delivery date is early December.

