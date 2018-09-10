Chiefs, Steelers in different moods this week. What you need to know about Week 2

The Chiefs hit the road for the second straight week to open the season, visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The teams will arrive in different moods based on their respective openers.
The Chiefs are feeling pretty good about themselves after a 38-28 victory at the L.A. Chargers, and what a day for Tyreek Hill with three touchdowns and 268 all-purpose yards.
The Steelers? Not so much. They blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and left Cleveland with a 21-21 tie. The Steelers lost six turnovers but still had a chance to win before kicker Chris Boswell missed a 42-yarder in overtime.
Here’s an early look at the AFC showdown.
The details
When: 12:05 p.m. (Central time)
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.
TV: CBS, KCTV (Ch. 5) in Kansas City
Radio: KCFX (101.1 FM)
Line: Steelers by 5
Offensive-minded
Each side had its stars on Sunday. Steelers running back James Conner, replacing the absent Le’Veon Bell, rushed for 135 yards and had 57 receiving yards against the Browns. Tyreek Hill went for 169 receiving yards and a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Chargers.
Steel usually means curtains
No team has frustrated the Andy Reid-coached Chiefs like the Steelers. Reid’s teams are 1-4 against Pittsburgh and their only victory during his tenure, in 2015, occurred when Landry Jones made his first NFL start, replacing injured Ben Roethlisberger.
In the teams’ previous two meetings, both at Arrowhead, Bell ran wild: 179 yards in the regular-season game last season and 170 in the playoff game after the 2016 season. No word on Bell, who is holding out, for Sunday.
Playoff aspirations
Both teams have them, and they know what it takes. The Steelers have made four straight postseason appearances, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in 2016 on their way to the AFC title game.
The Chiefs have made four postseason appearances in coach Andy Reid’s five seasons.
