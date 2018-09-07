Who’s gonna win Sunday? Blair Kerkhoff says Chiefs beat Chargers; here’s how and why

Chiefs at Chargers
Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. (Central) Sunday at StubHub Center, Carson, Calif.
TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)
Line: Chargers by 3 1/2
Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 29-28
Series streaks typically are meaningless but in this case the Chiefs’ eight straight victories over the Chargers tells the story of the Andy Reid advantage. In his Kansas City tenure, he’s been good in openers (4-1) and against the AFC West (16-2 since 2015). Working in the Chargers’ favor is a terrific pass rush against a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is making just his second NFL start. Also, the Chiefs take the field with a defense featuring many new faces. This one should be close, but look for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who had three games with five field goals last season, to win it at the end.
