Forecasting the Chiefs: Beat writer Pryor sees highlights ahead in the ‘Burgh, Boston

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor has the Chiefs winning the AFC West at 9-7.
Here’s how she thinks the season will play out.
Sept. 9: at Chargers
L (0-1)
In Patrick Mahomes’ first game as a full-time starter, Chiefs offensive firepower isn’t enough to overcome a shaky performance by an Eric Berry-less secondary.
Sept. 16: at Steelers
W (1-1)
The Chiefs have historically struggled against the Steelers — losing seven of the last nine meetings — but without Le’Veon Bell, the Chiefs escape Pittsburgh with a rare W.
Sept. 23: vs. 49ers
W (2-1)
Jimmy Garoppolo gave teams a headache last year, but with more tape on him now, the Chiefs will open their home slate with a win.
Oct. 1: at Broncos
L (2-2)
Monday night in Mile High will be a tough for this Chiefs secondary, even if Case Keenum isn’t Denver’s quarterback savior.
Oct. 7: vs. Jaguars
L (2-3)
The Jaguars will bring Jalen Ramsey and a top-5 defense into Arrowhead, and even with the Chiefs’ weapons, Jacksonville will wreak havoc on a new starting quarterback.
Oct. 14: at Patriots
W (3-3)
Andy Reid is a wizard when it comes to battling Bill Belichick. He’ll use some sorcery to do it again in Foxborough.
Oct. 21: vs. Bengals
W (4-3)
It’s not exactly a gimme, but this should be an easy win after an early season gauntlet.
Oct. 28: vs. Broncos
W (5-3)
It’s going to be a shootout, but this time Patrick Mahomes gets the better of the Broncos.
Nov. 4: at Browns
W (6-3)
John Dorsey’s old team is going to bless ‘em on his new team in the not-so-annual Dorsey Bowl.
Nov. 11: vs. Cardinals
L (6-4)
The Chiefs are pretty solid at home, but an upset is a-brewing. With a big trip to Mexico City the next week, KC will get bitten by Sam Bradford — or Josh Rosen. Record: 6-4
Nov. 19: vs. Rams in Mexico City
L (6-5)
Ay caramba. Marcus Peters comes back to haunt his old team in this Mexico City meeting.
BYE
A bye week on Thanksgiving? We all win.
Dec. 2: at Raiders
L (6-6)
Andy Reid’s post-bye-week blues continue. Tryptophan has effects that last longer than a week, right? Record: 6-6
Dec. 9: vs. Ravens
W (7-6)
John Harbaugh’s teams are typically really good against new quarterbacks, but Mahomes is more settled at this point in the season — and the home advantage helps.
Dec. 13: vs. Chargers
W (8-6)
Chiefs avenge the season-opening loss when Phillip Rivers and the Chargers visit Arrowhead. Record 8-6
Dec. 23: at Seahawks
L (8-7)
Sandwiched between two divisional games, the Seahawks and KC square off in a slugfest in Seattle. The Seahawks come away with the win. Record: 8-7
Dec. 30: vs. Raiders
W (9-7)
Chiefs end the season on a high note, beating the Raiders to seal the divisional win. Almost sounds too good to be true. Record 9-7
Regular season: 9-7
Postseason: Win AFC West, lose in first round of playoffs.
