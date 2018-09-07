Forecasting the Chiefs: Beat writer Pryor sees highlights ahead in the ‘Burgh, Boston

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor has the Chiefs winning the AFC West at 9-7.

Here’s how she thinks the season will play out.

Sept. 9: at Chargers

L (0-1)

In Patrick Mahomes’ first game as a full-time starter, Chiefs offensive firepower isn’t enough to overcome a shaky performance by an Eric Berry-less secondary.

Sept. 16: at Steelers

W (1-1)

The Chiefs have historically struggled against the Steelers — losing seven of the last nine meetings — but without Le’Veon Bell, the Chiefs escape Pittsburgh with a rare W.

Sept. 23: vs. 49ers

W (2-1)

Jimmy Garoppolo gave teams a headache last year, but with more tape on him now, the Chiefs will open their home slate with a win.

Oct. 1: at Broncos

L (2-2)

Monday night in Mile High will be a tough for this Chiefs secondary, even if Case Keenum isn’t Denver’s quarterback savior.

Oct. 7: vs. Jaguars

L (2-3)

The Jaguars will bring Jalen Ramsey and a top-5 defense into Arrowhead, and even with the Chiefs’ weapons, Jacksonville will wreak havoc on a new starting quarterback.

Oct. 14: at Patriots

W (3-3)

Andy Reid is a wizard when it comes to battling Bill Belichick. He’ll use some sorcery to do it again in Foxborough.

Oct. 21: vs. Bengals

W (4-3)

It’s not exactly a gimme, but this should be an easy win after an early season gauntlet.

Oct. 28: vs. Broncos

W (5-3)

It’s going to be a shootout, but this time Patrick Mahomes gets the better of the Broncos.

Nov. 4: at Browns

W (6-3)

John Dorsey’s old team is going to bless ‘em on his new team in the not-so-annual Dorsey Bowl.

Nov. 11: vs. Cardinals

L (6-4)

The Chiefs are pretty solid at home, but an upset is a-brewing. With a big trip to Mexico City the next week, KC will get bitten by Sam Bradford — or Josh Rosen. Record: 6-4

Nov. 19: vs. Rams in Mexico City

L (6-5)

Ay caramba. Marcus Peters comes back to haunt his old team in this Mexico City meeting.

BYE

A bye week on Thanksgiving? We all win.

Dec. 2: at Raiders

L (6-6)

Andy Reid’s post-bye-week blues continue. Tryptophan has effects that last longer than a week, right? Record: 6-6

Dec. 9: vs. Ravens

W (7-6)

John Harbaugh’s teams are typically really good against new quarterbacks, but Mahomes is more settled at this point in the season — and the home advantage helps.

Dec. 13: vs. Chargers

W (8-6)

Chiefs avenge the season-opening loss when Phillip Rivers and the Chargers visit Arrowhead. Record 8-6

Dec. 23: at Seahawks

L (8-7)

Sandwiched between two divisional games, the Seahawks and KC square off in a slugfest in Seattle. The Seahawks come away with the win. Record: 8-7

Dec. 30: vs. Raiders

W (9-7)

Chiefs end the season on a high note, beating the Raiders to seal the divisional win. Almost sounds too good to be true. Record 9-7

Regular season: 9-7



Postseason: Win AFC West, lose in first round of playoffs.