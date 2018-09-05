Fivethirtyeight.com spits out good Chiefs season ... and another AFC West title

Fivethirtyeight.com, which uses statistical analysis to project outcomes, says numbers favor the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
The Chiefs are the website’s highest-rated team in the AFC West and third-highest-rated team in the AFC behind the Patriots and Steelers.
In a simulated season, fivethirtyeight.com projects 9.5 victories and 6.5 losses for the Chiefs and gives them a 58 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 41 percent chance to win their third straight division title.
The Chargers, who play host to the Chiefs on Sunday in the season opener, are the second choice, with nine victories, seven losses, 51 percent playoffs and 33 percent division chance.
Oakland is third (7.3, 8.7, 26%, 14%) and Denver is fourth (7.0, 9.0, 23%, 12%).
The Patriots and Eagles, last season’s Super Bowl teams, are the top two favorites.
The site also has projected each game, and it updates that feature and all of its numbers on a weekly basis.
