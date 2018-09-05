Chiefs safety Eric Berry remains ‘day to day’ for Sunday’s opener at Chargers

Eric Berry’s availability for the Chiefs’ opener on Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers remains uncertain.
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and trainer Rick Burkholder called the status of Berry, who didn’t play in a preseason game with a heel injury, day to day.
“It is literally day to day,” Burkholder said. “He’s improving; he’s getting better every day.”
Berry didn’t practice on Wednesday. He hasn’t been on the practice field since training camp. The injury originally was described as a “sore” heel.
Berry has not played for a year. After missing most of the 2017 preseason with a heel injury, he played in the Chiefs’ opener against the New England Patriots and helped contain tight end Rob Gronkowski in Kansas City’s victory.
But Berry suffered a torn Achilles in the fourth quarter — not on the same foot — and was lost for the year.
Asked if Berry needs to practice this week to play on Sunday, Reid wouldn’t commit to an answer.
“We’ll see if he can practice,” Reid said. “I want to see what he’s got, if and when he does that. I’ll make a decision based on what I see there.”
When this year’s training camp began, Berry, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, and the team were optimistic about his return. He’s a critical component to a defense looking to improve its No. 28 overall ranking from last season.
On other Chiefs injuries, Burkholder said safety Dan Sorensen, who broke his tibia, tore his miniscus and damaged his MCL, is on a track toward recovery after undergoing surgery one month ago.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has said the team is hopeful that it will get Sorensen back in the second half of the season.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle suffered a left hamstring injury in the preseason finale and an MRI discovered a hernia, “which needed immediate attention,” Burkholder said.
Pringle underwent surgery on Tuesday and has an extended recovery ahead, Burkholder said.
