Chiefs sign offensive lineman Cam Erving to three-year contract extension

The Chiefs and offensive lineman Cam Erving reached a deal Tuesday to keep him with the team through the 2020 season.
Erving, a former first-round pick, 19th overall, of the Cleveland Browns, received a three-year contract extension from the Chiefs. It will wipe out the final season of his rookie contract, which had him slated to earn $1.7 million in base salary this year.
He’ll now earn $10 million over the next three seasons, and the deal includes incentives that could push his compensation higher, a source told The Star.
A 6-foot-5, 313-pound former standout at Florida State, Erving was selected one pick after former Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters. Erving spent two seasons with Cleveland before the Chiefs acquired him in a trade late last August for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.
Erving began training camp as the first-team center as Mitch Morse eased back into action following a season-ending foot injury in 2017. After Morse took over at center, Erving spent the majority of camp and the preseason as the starting left guard. An unofficial depth chart released this week, however, has Andrew Wylie starting at left guard and Erving as the primary backup at both left tackle and right tackle.
Both general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid praised Erving’s versatility and the flexibility he provided on the offensive line during training camp. He can play center, guard and tackle, and if he does not start, Erving could be considered the top fill-in candidate at all three spots.
Erving appears to have taken over the role Zach Fulton served as the starter-in-waiting on the offensive line, able to jump in at multiple positions. Fulton signed a four-year $28 million contract with the Houston Texans as a free agent this offseason.
Comments