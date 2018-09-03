Former offensive line starter Bryan Witzmann’s run with the Chiefs is over

Offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann started 13 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season but was released Monday.
The Chiefs shed Witzmann in order to make room for center Austin Reiter, who they claimed off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns. Reiter, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound fourth-year pro out of South Florida, was released by the Browns on Sunday. He’s played in 17 games (one start) in his previous three seasons with the Browns (two seasons) and Washington (one season).
Witzmann, who the Chiefs acquired off of waivers from Dallas in 2016, had been one of 10 linemen the Chiefs entered the week with after roster cuts and practice squad signings this past weekend.
He went through the preseason as a backup after having started 13 games at left guard last season. Cam Erving won the starting left guard job during training camp after having been one of the unit’s backups last season. When starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif missed time during training camp because of an injury, Andrew Wylie stepped into a starting spot.
The Chiefs open the NFL regular season Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.
