Key question for Andy Reid: Will safety Eric Berry play in the Chiefs’ season opener?

With less than a week until the Chiefs’ season opener against the Chargers, Eric Berry’s status is unclear.
Hindered by a sore heel, the All-Pro safety hasn’t practiced since August 11, and he didn’t play in the preseason. Asked if Berry would be ready to go on Sunday in Los Angeles, coach Andy Reid was non-committal.
“We’ll see,” he said Monday. “It’s day-to-day. We’ll see how it goes.”
Earlier during the preseason, Reid appeared optimistic about Reid’s prognosis.
“He came out and practiced the first couple of weeks (of training camp) and did pretty good,” Reid said on August 21. “I don’t want to go backwards. That’s what I don’t want to do.
“He’s far enough along. He’ll be all right.”
Berry, who missed nearly all of last season with an Achilles injury, also missed time during the 2017 organized team activities because of a sore heel.
