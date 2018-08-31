Chiefs are making final roster cuts: Here’s The Star’s live tracker of who didn’t make it

With the final preseason game wrapped up, the Chiefs’ brass are faced with the task of cutting the 90-man roster down to 53 by 3 p.m. Saturday. Here’s The Star’s running tracker of those cuts with some analysis.
1:00 p.m. : Cuts haven’t been made quite yet, but coach Andy Reid dropped some clues in his Friday afternoon conference calls about the position groups that may present some of the toughest decisions.
“As far as the cuts go, we’re right in the middle of all that,” Reid said. “We’re trying to sort everything out and do that. I was impressed with the way the guys played yesterday, especially with extended time. They were able to get in and show on special teams and on offense and defense, which was good. There were some tired bodies at the end of that. But they got a lot of good work. “
On cornerback David Amerson and his need to show improvement after the Chicago loss: “We’ll just see how everything goes down. I don’t really have anything other than that to say. We’ll just see how everything rolls here in the next couple of days and go with it. I thought he worked hard last week and did some decent things. He’s trying to work on the things that he needs to play in this defense.”
On the inside linebacker battle and Terrance Smith’s absence from Thursday night’s game: “We kind of know what Terrance is. He had a lot of snaps up to that point. He had been battling a little bit of a groin, so I just backed him off. Got pretty good tape on him and feel for him for what he is. I thought it was a good time for him to heal up here, just a little bit. He hasn’t missed anything, but he’s battling a little bit of a groin.
“Then it gave these young guys a chance to play. We were able to get them in and get extended reps on them. The (Ben) Neimanns, the (Dorian) O’Daniels, (Ukeme) Eligwe. Eligwe started, and again, we have enough tape on him. We gave him a shot though, at the beginning. And Peters. Davison, all of that. We were able to get in and get a chance to look at these young guys, maybe the ones that don’t have as many snaps on them and/or need experience. That was a good thing.”
On the possibility of keeping three or four quarterbacks: ”Probably be possible (to keep all four). I’m not sure I’ve ever done it with two quarterbacks, but we’ll just see how the numbers game goes here. You’ve got to kind of juggle a few things. Both of them did a pretty good job last night, which was a positive. Really all three of them did. They did a pretty good job.”
On the possibility of a young second-string offensive line: “I think we have enough veteran guys in there to counter everything, I feel. And so, a young guy here or there isn’t going to disrupt that. Some of those younger guys played better than some of the other younger guys. That’s a place where we’re going to have to make some decisions.”
On rookie running back Darrel Williams: ”We’ll see how that goes. He’s worked hard, just I think you’re pretty accurate. We’ll just see how all of that shakes you. You’re kind of hitting the spots, where the things that we’re looking at. The numbers game is the important thing. We’ve got to juggle the whole team though, that’s tough.”
Comments