Kansas City Chiefs rookie Armani Watts enjoys two-interception game in preseason finale

Kansas City Chiefs rookie safety Armani Watts had a pair of interceptions in the team’s final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 30, 2018.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs rookie safety Armani Watts had a pair of interceptions in the team’s final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 30, 2018.
By

Chiefs

Chiefs safety Armani Watts is the backup defense’s standout in preseason finale

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

August 30, 2018 11:55 PM

Armani Watts was sitting in his locker late Thursday, starting down at his equipment bag, with a hoodie covering his face. Over the previous three hours, Watts had made a couple of standout plays in the Chiefs’ 33-21 preseason victory against the Packers.

So when he finally looked up, he noticed it: a throng of media members were walking his way, eager to talk.

“Oh, crap,” he said.

In his introduction to the NFL, Watts, a rookie safety, said the game has finally begun to slow down. The level of attention, however, is still relatively new.

Yet well-earned. Watts had two interceptions Thursday, the second a diving catch that could make any rookie’s highlight reel.

The Chiefs rested their starters in the preseason finale, offering Watts a chance to start and see a heavy workload. A fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M, he had two tackles in addition to the two interceptions.

“Big confidence knowing it’s the last preseason game,” Watts said, adding, “Pretty good day. Made a couple plays.”

The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind in the second half and turned in a 33-21 win against the Green Bay Packers in the final preseason game on Thursday August 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium.

By

That was the draft profile on Watts. He wasn’t the biggest or strongest kid on the field, but as Chiefs scout Willie Davis described him, “You really notice his instincts. He knows where to be.” The 5-foot-11, 204-pound Watts was a four-year starter in college. He had four interceptions in his senior season.

The picks Thursday were a product of reading a quarterback and quickly moving to the right spot. In both cases, he sensed an overthrow and made a break on the football. Watts said Chiefs coaches in practice have been harping on reading overthrows and reacting appropriately.

The second interception required an early read and a late dive. He made a sprawling catch and managed to secure the ball despite hitting the grass. Asked if it would have ranked as one of his best interceptions in college at Texas A&M, Watts responded with a smile.

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne speaks to reporters about the team’s depth, his play during the preseason after the team wrapped up its exhibition schedule against the Packers.

By

“I made a couple freakish interceptions in college,” he said. “I haven’t seen (this one) yet, so I still don’t know what it looks like.”

But he plans to watch it soon.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I gotta see what it looks like.”

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass

The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

  Comments  