This Chiefs player already knows where he stands for opener

With roster cuts looming, the future of one Chiefs’ player was already sealed.

Tight end Demetrius Harris won’t be with the team next week when the regular season opens. Harris will serve a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He’ll miss the opener on Sept. 9 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

But he was full go for Thursday’s preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, and Harris contributed immediately.

On the Chiefs first drive, Harris was targeted twice and caught both, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to conclude the team’s first series.

From the 3, quarterback Chad Henne found Harris, who had lined up wide left. Harris made a move to the outside, then cut in and made a nice grab as he reached back for the ball.

The Chiefs had cashed in with the touchdown after rookie safety Armani Watts’ interception started the possession.

After the first series, some offensive starters went to the bench, including Harris. Assuming he’s with the team after his suspension, Harris’ first action this season will be at Pittsburgh on Oct. 16.

Harris has been the Chiefs’ second tight end since 2015. In 56 career games, including 30 starts, he has 45 receptions and three touchdowns. He also has been a special teams contributor.

Earlier in the week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid called the suspension, Harris’ “break.” It will be the first game he’s missed in three years.





After Travis Kelce, playing time in the preseason has gone primarily to two other tight ends, Jace Amaro and Alex Ellis.

Amaro was a second-round draft pick of the Jets in 2014 and appeared in 14 of his NFL career 17 games that season.

Ellis appeared in six games and had three receptions with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. The Chiefs acquired him off waivers from the Saints in May.

Both have made plays in the preseason. Entering Thursday, Ellis had six receptions for 53 yards and Amaro five for 38 yards. Both had first-half receptions against the Packers on Thursday night.

With NFL teams having to reach the 53-man roster limit on Saturday, the Chiefs are likely to keep three tight ends. That was the case in 2017 and 2016. They kept four in 2016.