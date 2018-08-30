The Star’s Chiefs beat writers preview the final week of the preseason

Brooke Pryor and Lynn Worthy, the Chiefs beat reporters for the Kansas City Star, preview the final week of the preseason.
By
Up Next
Brooke Pryor and Lynn Worthy, the Chiefs beat reporters for the Kansas City Star, preview the final week of the preseason.
By

Chiefs

Report: Chiefs gain undrafted rookie cornerback in trade with Cowboys

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

August 30, 2018 06:20 PM

General manager Brett Veach didn’t wait until roster cuts to add help in the secondary.

According to an ESPN report, the Chiefs made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to land undrafted rookie Charvarius Ward. The deal will reportedly be finalized on Friday.

Ward, a product of Middle Tennessee State, has seven tackles in the preseason for the Cowboys.

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass

The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

His addition to the 90-man roster will likely things up when the group is cut down to 53 on Saturday. The Chiefs figure to keep five corners, and Kendall Fuller, Steven Nelson, Orlando Scandrick and rookie Tremon Smith seem to be locks. That makes the fifth spot a battle between David Amerson and Ward.

Amerson had a solid training camp, but he has struggled mightily during the preseason games in man-to-man situations.

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL for The Star.

  Comments  