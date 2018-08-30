Report: Chiefs gain undrafted rookie cornerback in trade with Cowboys

General manager Brett Veach didn’t wait until roster cuts to add help in the secondary.
According to an ESPN report, the Chiefs made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to land undrafted rookie Charvarius Ward. The deal will reportedly be finalized on Friday.
Ward, a product of Middle Tennessee State, has seven tackles in the preseason for the Cowboys.
His addition to the 90-man roster will likely things up when the group is cut down to 53 on Saturday. The Chiefs figure to keep five corners, and Kendall Fuller, Steven Nelson, Orlando Scandrick and rookie Tremon Smith seem to be locks. That makes the fifth spot a battle between David Amerson and Ward.
Amerson had a solid training camp, but he has struggled mightily during the preseason games in man-to-man situations.
