Chiefs report card: Backups make the grade against Packers in preseason finale

The key plays, stats and grades for the starters from the Chiefs’ final preseason game on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The recap

Player of the game: Byron Pringle, the Kansas State product, caught three passes for 82 yards in the first half, including a 62-yard reception from Matt McGloin to set up a touchdown in the second quarter. He started the second half off by returning a kickoff 47 yards.

Reason to hope: If nothing else, the Chiefs know they’ve got a solid, reliable and experienced backup behind Mahomes in Chad Henne. Henne was sharp and efficient in a short stint. He went 4-of-5 for 33 yards and touchdown while working with a cast that did not include Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins or Travis Kelce.

Reason to mope: The Chiefs’ defense continued to give up big plays and bunches of points. While their starters didn’t play, the script didn’t change very much as the opposition had success through the air.

Looking ahead: The next time the Chiefs take the field for a game, it will be to open the season against the Chargers in California on Sept. 9.

Report card

Rushing offense: B-

The Chiefs’ rushing offense had been largely non-existent in the first three preseason games, but the offense gained 38 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry in the first half on Thursday night. They hadn’t averaged better than 3.2 yards per carry in either of their first three preseason games.

Passing offense: B-

Henne and McGloin combined to go 14-of-23 for 160 yards and each threw touchdown passes. McGloin connected on a 62-yard pass to Byron Pringle in the second quarter, which set up a 7-yard TD toss to Darrel Williams. The pass offense sputtered late in the half.

Rushing defense: C

The Packers averaged 4.9 yards per carry in the first half but didn’t break free for any huge gains on the ground. They did muscle their way into the end zone for a rushing touchdown

Passing defense: D

Armani Watts came up with just the second interception of the preseason for the Chiefs’ defense. Other than that, the Packers were able to pick up big chunks via the pass. That included a pair of pass plays of 30 yards or more in the first half, one a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Special teams: B

The Chiefs’ special teams units played relatively clean with no big miscues and no spectacular plays in the opening 30 minutes. Snaps, holds, returns and coverage were executed adequately. Pringle had a nice kickoff return in the second half.

Coaching: C

The staff’s main objective in this one was to get a good look at players who’ll factor into roster decisions. Mission accomplished.