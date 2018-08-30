QBs McGloin, Litton battle for roster spot as Chiefs beat Packers in preseason finale

By the time the clock hits 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, quarterback Matt McGloin might not be a Chief.
Byron Pringle, either.
But Thursday night, the two made the most of their final audition for one of the coveted spots on the 53-man roster and connected on perhaps the best play of the Chiefs’ final preseason game.
Running a seam route, Pringle, the former K-State standout, hauled in a 62-yard pass from McGloin in the second quarter of a 33-21 win over the Packers, setting up for an eventual seven-yard touchdown pass to rooking running back Darrel Williams.
On a night where second-string quarterback Chad Henne played just one series and starter Patrick Mahomes watched on from the sideline, the battle between Chase Litton and Matt McGloin for the third quarterback spot took center stage.
Two days before the Packers game, coach Andy Reid gave his players one piece of advice: “try to make the final evaluation by (general manager) Brett Veach as tough as you can.”
And that’s exactly what Litton and McGloin did.
McGloin took the first crack at it, taking over for Henne after the first series. He orchestrated an 11-play, 54-yard drive that culminated with a 35-yard field goal. He opened up with a solid showing in his opening drive, completing all five attempts for 37 yards, including back-to-back first down passes to tight end Jace Amaro to close the first quarter.
Though his second series ended quickly in a three-and-out, McGloin came back with a vengeance in his third series. That’s when he opened the drive with the Mahomesian 62-yard pass to Pringle. A few plays later, McGloin hit rookie running back Darrel Williams for a seven-yard touchdown pass.
But after a stellar fourth series, McGloin faltered in his last two drives. He had three incompletions in the fifth series, and his sixth ended with an interception in the end zone to close the second quarter. The final interception wasn’t entirely McGloin’s fault, however. He was targeting Pringle yet again on a deep pass, but Pringle stopped short of the goal line, making it an easy play for the two Packers defensive backs in the end zone.
He finished the half 10 of 18 for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Litton took over after half, and though he didn’t have a long-distance strike, the undrafted rookie turned in a solid performance.
Litton put together back-to-back field goal drives, completing 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards and averaging 7.2 yards per pass in his first two drives.
He nearly had a touchdown pass to receiver Jehu Chesson as Chesson ran an out route to the end zone, and Litton lofted the ball after a scramble. But Chesson was tightly guarded and out of bounds on the catch, negating the would-be score.
With the Chiefs already putting a veteran on the roster to backup Mahomes, the Chiefs could choose to add a young quarterback to develop as the third player in the position group. But McGloin’s performance made a convincing case for keeping another veteran on the roster.
Of course, the Chiefs could also decide to keep just two quarterbacks on the active roster, making Litton a prime candidate for a practice squad spot.
With the Chiefs’ preseason games done, now all the pair can do is wait for the phone to ring.
