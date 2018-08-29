What first-time starter vs. Packers could be a future star for the Chiefs?

An NFL team’s fourth preseason game is typically void of current stars ... but not future ones.
In 2013, tight end Travis Kelce got his first NFL start in the Chiefs’ fourth preseason game. And Tyreek Hill got his first NFL start as a wide receiver on this weekend in 2016.
Last year, quarterback Patrick Mahomes walked onto the field as an NFL starter for the first time and threw a touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in the Chiefs’ 30-6 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the fourth preseason game.
“Getting your first start, especially at Arrowhead, you could just feel the passion and hype coming into the game,” Mahomes said. “It was a surreal experience, one that I’ll remember of the rest of my life. It’s something that you can’t really put into words.”
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, like most fellow coaches in the NFL, doesn’t play first-teamers in the final preseason game. So don’t look for Mahomes, Hill, Kelce or running back Kareem Hunt to play on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.
But might another future standout be making his first career start on Thursday? One candidate: outside linebacker Breeland Speaks.
Here are some other reasons to watch.
Tight end battle
Demetrius Harris, the Chiefs’ No. 2 tight end, is suspended for the regular-season opener for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He might get snaps on Thursday when he might not have otherwise, just to get the reps. Jace Amaro and Alex Ellis are next in line. If the Chiefs keep three tight ends, the decision to cut one could be delayed by a week.
Kelce doesn’t figure to play against the Packers. But Harris will.
“He needs to get the work in before his break,” Reid said.
Auditioning for other teams
Players will be fighting for jobs, for the Chiefs and other teams if they’re cut.
The Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach have until 3 p.m. on Saturday to get their roster down to the league-mandated 53. Players will be notified if they’re waived or released before then, and NFL teams will be scouring the market for talent let go by their competitors. For some of those guys, getting cut after this game won’t mean the end of the line.
“That’s the neat part about the game is that everyone gets to get out there and play and get extended playing time,” Reid said. “Like we told them on day one, try to make the final evaluation by Brett Veach as tough as you can.”
The opponent
Newly minted gazillionarie Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to play. Rodgers, the Green Bay quarterback who reportedly agreed to the richest contract in NFL history earlier this week (four years for $134 million, with $100 million guaranteed), didn’t play last week against the Raiders.
The details
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Arrowhead Stadium
TV: KCTV (Ch. 5)
Radio: KCFX (101.1 FM)
