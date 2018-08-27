Chiefs preseason game No. 4, vs. Green Bay Packers: TV, kickoff time, things to watch

Plenty of job candidates look to make a final good impression as the Chiefs play host to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in the final preseason game.
Typically, starters play in each of the first three preseason game but not the fourth. Under Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in this game over the previous five seasons has been Chase Daniel three times, Tyler Bray and Patrick Mahomes. Starter Alex Smith didn’t take a snap in any of the games.
And the reserves have done well. The Chiefs are 4-1 in fourth preseason games in the Reid era.
Reid hasn’t announced playing time. The reserve quarterbacks are Chad Henne, Matt McGloin and Chase Litton.
The starters will spend some time this week working on the regular-season opening opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers.
The details
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Arrowhead Stadium
TV: KCTV (Ch. 5)
Radio: KCFX (101.1 FM)
Starters of tomorrow
You’ll likely spy future starters in this game. In the Reid era, the fourth preseason game marked the first starting assignment for tight end Travis Kelce (2013), Dee Ford (2014), Chris Conley (2015) and Tyreek Hill as a wide receiver (2016).
Binoculars on: Position battles
NFL teams have until Saturday at 3 p.m. to post their 53-man roster, and there appear to be some close calls. Among them:
- Who is the third quarterback between Matt McGloin and Chase Litton?
- If De’Anthony Thomas has a wide receiver spot because of his special-teams production, how about the final spots among players such as Marcus Kemp, Gehrig Deiter and Byron Pringle?
- If the Chiefs keep five inside linebackers, after Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens, one of these four won’t be on the 53: Terrance Smith, Ukeme Eligwe, Dorian O’Daniel or Ben Niemann.
Position to watch: Tight end
Demetrius Harris, the Chiefs’ No. 2 tight end, is suspended for the regular-season opener for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He might get snaps on Thursday when he might not have otherwise. Jace Amaro and Alex Ellis are next in line. If the Chiefs keep three, the decision to cut one is delayed by a week.
