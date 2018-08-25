From Chase Daniel to Matt Nagy, the Bears’ ex-Chiefs torment their old team

When it comes to winning preseason games, Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel has been there, done that.
The former Missouri star won them for the Chiefs from 2013-15 as Alex Smith’s primary backup. Saturday, he beat the Chiefs 27-20 by throwing a pair of touchdown passes.
The save went to another former Chief, former reserve QB Tyler Bray, who led a field goal drive in the second half.
Daniel and Bray are second and third on the Bears’ depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky. But the Bears’ starters didn’t play in what is usually considered a dress rehearsal game for the regular season.
Because the Bears participated in the Hall of Fame Game, this was their fourth preseason game and Nagy, on the Chiefs staff the previous five years, decided on Friday to sit his starters.
“I found out about 8:10 (Friday) morning,” Daniel said.
Nagy called Reid Friday to inform him, but the Chiefs went ahead with their game plan and played starters into the third quarter.
Chicago fans couldn’t have been happy with Nagy’s decision, although the victory must have soothed some of the anger for those expecting to see the starters play.
“I completely understand,” Nagy said of possible negative fan reaction. “Second, I’m doing what’s best for them because I’m going to have us in the best spot for week 1. Hopefully.”
There also was something of a competitive advantage for the Bears. Nagy knows the Chiefs. So does Bray, who spent the previous four years in Kansas City.
“I knew a few of their plays,” Bray said. “You hear terminology that’s familiar.”
It all worked to the Bears’ advantage.
